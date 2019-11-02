Judith and Maurice Wade from Stamford have fostered more than 40 children
Published: 19:00, 02 November 2019
Judith and Maurice Wade made one key decision early in their marriage and a whole way of life unfolded from it.
That decision, taken in 1968, was to foster children, and thanks to the support of their own family, their church and the people they worked with, they knew that they were never on their own.
While raising their own young children, the couple became foster parents, and over time they looked after more than 40 children in their home.