An annual coffee morning has tipped a group’s fundraising total to more than £130,000.

The Bourne Blood Cancer Group raised more than £1,300 at a coffee morning in the town cricket club on September 7.

The event has been organised by Michael and Margaret McGregor for nearly 40 years in memory of their son John who died from leukaemia.

The McGregor's host their annual coffee morning to raise funds for the Bourne Blood Cancer Group

During that time they have raised more than £130,000 which has been put towards research into blood cancer.

To mark Michael and Margaret’s 40 years of raising funds Alannah Evans of Blood Cancer UK presented them with a certificate of appreciation.

Nine out of 10 children diagnosed with leukaemia survive, whereas when the charity was set up in the 1960s only one child would survive.

The McGregor's host their annual coffee morning to raise funds for the Bourne Blood Cancer Group

The McGregor's host their annual coffee morning to raise funds for the Bourne Blood Cancer Group

The McGregor's host their annual coffee morning to raise funds for the Bourne Blood Cancer Group

Bourne Bowls Club donated £343 to the blood cancer group after raising the money from selling and growing sunflowers.