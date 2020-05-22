A couple who run four holiday apartments in a former Stamford nightclub have been offering them to NHS staff and other key workers.

Darren Grigas, 42, and his partner Sarah King, 41, have slashed the price to the bare minimum as part of the national Stays for Heroes initiative.

Guests at Riverside Apartments, which used to be Quayhole Kate’s, have so far included nurses and contractors working on a Covid-19 testing site in Peterborough.