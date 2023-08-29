Two town councillors who were elected in May have quit.

Bob Sandall and his wife, Sue, stepped down from Stamford Town Council at a meeting in the town hall on Tuesday last week (August 22).

Bob, who has been a town councillor for 20 years, announced his decision at the end of the meeting, having resigned from the council’s finance committee last month.

Addressing fellow councillors he said he felt he was “banging his head against a brick wall”.

Standing up immediately after her husband, Sue, a town councillor for 16 years, said she had concerns about the way money provided by Stamford ratepayers was being spent, adding that it was “not a bottomless pit”.

After the meeting, the couple gave more detailed reasons for leaving.

Sue said they had talked beforehand about standing down, partly because of the traditions lost since new councillors were elected on May 4. These included seating arrangements in the council chamber.

“I also question whether they realise where the funds they are spending come from. Things are getting expensive and we need to spend wisely and prioritise when money is scarce,” she said.

While they were on the finance committee, Bob and Sue had kept the parish precept for Stamford residents at zero.

Bob, who named a plan to create an escape room entertainment attraction at the town hall in St Mary’s Hill as a ‘white elephant’, added: “We have 10 new councillors. It’s only been three months and they think they know it all. It doesn’t matter what I say, they will go against it.”

Bob gave examples of two financial discussions at the last town council meeting when he felt this had happened.

The 81-year-old also claims one of the councillors has said he is ‘too old’ to serve Stamford. Bob wants to stand for election again in four years’ time.

“There is no-one more passionate about Stamford than I am,” he said.

Fourteen of the 19 Stamford town councillors have put their names to a statement thanking the Sandalls and setting out their own roles and aims.

The full statement, which does not have the backing of all councillors, said: “We would like to thank Bob and Sue Sandall for their many years of service to the town council.

“In May 2023, new councillors were elected to the council with a wide range of experience in local government and business.

“Many of these councillors have stepped up to positions of responsibility, including Kelham Cooke and Robin Morrison, who are now the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the finance committee, and Ed Fancourt, who is currently the acting chairperson of the amenities committee with responsibility for the sports fields and open spaces around Stamford.

“These councillors – with the support of the council – are working together for the people of Stamford to ensure value for money and the best facilities possible.

“The new council has pledged to focus on greater transparency regarding finances and assets and welcomes attendance from members of the public at committee and full council meetings. We are here to serve the town of Stamford and its residents.”

Sue remains a Conservative councillor for Stamford St John’s ward on South Kesteven District Council.

The two seats on the town council will be filled by election, if 10 residents of the wards formally request one, or by co-option.

