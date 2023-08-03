A brewery run by two former pub landlords has won a national award for one of its beers.

‘Electric Landlady’, brewed by Dean and Jill Baker at The Baker’s Dozen Brewing Co in Ketton, was named Camra’s best premium pale ale in the country.

The Campaign for Real Ale competition involved blind taste-testing at regional events throughout the year, with the national finals taking place at the Great British Beer Festival at London Olympia.

Jill and Dean Baker with their national award for Electric Landlady

After winning the East Midlands regional competition, ‘Electric Landlady’ picked up the national ‘Champion Beer Of Britain Premium Pale Ale Gold Award’ this week.

Baker’s Dozen Brewing is run by husband and wife Dean and Jill, former landlords of The Jolly Brewer in West Street, Stamford.

After collecting the award, Jill said: “When they called out the bronze and silver winners and we didn’t hear our names, I think we both assumed we’d just be walking away as a finalist.

'Electric Landlady', brewed in Ketton, has been named a top beer in the country

“But then they named us as the winner, which was just a bit surreal.”

Earlier this year the couple picked up silver at the Society of Independent Brewers’ (Siba) National Independent Beer Awards for their ‘Undertow’ keg pale ale.

“It’s amazing to have national recognition for our beers from both Siba and Camra in the same year,” added Dean.

They set up their brewery in 2015 while they still ran the Jolly Brewer. In 2021 the couple sold the pub business in order to concentrate on developing the brewery.

The Hazy IPA 'Undertow' is also an award-winner

As well as draught beers, they have expanded in to bottled and canned beers.

This summer they have also been opening a ‘pop up tap room’ at the brewery on certain days, with the chance to take a look at where and how the beer is brewed. The tap room will be open on Saturday and Sunday (August 5 and 6) and over the weekend of August 19 and 20.