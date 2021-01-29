Stamford couple praise Oakham paramedics who arrived at birth of son just in time
Published: 12:00, 29 January 2021
| Updated: 12:44, 29 January 2021
A couple have praised the exceptional care they received when their newborn son made a speedy and unexpected arrival.
Little Laurie Mackrill was so keen to meet his family that his dad Tim was just minutes away from having to deliver the baby himself.
Thankfully the paramedics arrived in the nick of time and helped mum Louise to safely deliver her baby boy at home in the couple’s bedroom, seven days ahead of his due date.