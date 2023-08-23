A surf and turf challenge might conjure up the image of plates piled high with seafood and steak, but an Oakham couple are tackling something a bit more physical.

Tilly and Mike Cumming will cover 100 miles over land and water this weekend to support young people who have been seriously injured through sport.

Tilly will swim the distance of the English Channel over three days in a lake at Colwick Park ,Nottingham, while Mike runs 26 miles on three consecutive days in their Surf and Turf 100 challenge.

Tilly and Mike Cumming are raising money for the Matt Hampson Foundation

Their sponsorship money will go to the Matt Hampson Foundation, set up by the former Leicester Tigers rugby player who was paralysed from the neck down in 2005.

Tilly, a physiotherapist at Matt’s Get Busy Living Centre in Leicestershre, said: “Originally I had planned on being part of a Channel swim relay team, but when that fell through I’d already got my head around attempting the distance and still wanted to do something for the foundation.

“When I mentioned swimming 21 miles to Mike, he was on board straight away and said he’d take on the three marathons at the same time to take the mileage up to 100 between us.

“I see the community of the Matt Hampson Foundation at work every day and I want to do something because the support to get people through life-changing injuries is so important.”

Mike is also a physiotherapist and the couple chose Colwick Park as their venue after participating in an event there last year.

“The people at Colwick Park were so supportive and I felt I wanted to continue that relationship,” Tilly said.

“It’s a 600-metre course in the lake so it’s going to take a lot of laps and Mike will know the circuit of the park very well after three days of running round it, but we’ve both done endurance events for charity before and really it’s a case of mindset, knowing how far you’ve got to go and just getting on with it.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/surfandturf100 to sponsor the couple.