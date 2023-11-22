A couple have taken over a village tearoom and named it after their daughter.

Shaun and Leanne Mason are the new owners of the March Hare in Corby Glen, which is now known as Hattie’s Tearoom.

Originally from South Witham, Shaun previously worked as a chef for the royal family in London and ran a pub in his home village.

Shaun, Leanne and Hattie outside the tearoom.

The couple took over the tearoom in September and have been well supported by the previous owners.

Shaun, 35, said: “Leanne and I had a baby in November last year. I was working in London at the time as a chef for the royal family.

“I just didn't want to miss out on too much with my little girl, Hattie, so that’s why I decided to leave after four years.”

Shaun, Leanne and Hattie with the rest of the team.

Shaun came back to the area in March, working part time in a bakery before hearing about the opportunity to take over the March Hare, which was established by Amy Roberts back in 2018.

He said: “It was something I’d wanted to do for a little while as a family and it’s all going really well.

“We’ve had a very good response and support from the community, including customers that came before and some new faces.”

Shaun worked for the royal family as a chef for eight years, serving under both Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

A regular yoga group at the tearoom.

When asked what people can people expect from Hattie’s Tearoom, Shaun said: “A nice, traditional little tearoom. All our cakes will be made in house and we’re trying to do a push on afternoon teas.

“I’m quite big into my pastries so I’m trying to bring that aspect to it too.”

The couple were pleased to receive a five-star food hygiene rating earlier this month.