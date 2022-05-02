A couple are set to leap out of a plane to raise money for a charity close to their hearts.

In the summer of 2017, Deepings Lion Nicki Waldie, took part in a skydive in honour of her mum who died from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Nicki wanted to raise funds for the Lions International Blood Research Appeal (LIBRA) which supports research to find a vaccine for the disease.

After her first skydive raised £1,320 for the Lions International Blood Research Appeal she was keen to take part in it again, and ‘encouraged’ her husband Malcolm to join.

This time they will be raising money for the Lions Brain Tumour Research Appeal in a tandem skydive on May 20.

Nicki said: “Tragically, our neighbour died of a brain tumour. Malcolm and I are doing the skydive in his memory and to raise funds for research into this awful disease which can affect people of all ages.

“I am so grateful to the many people, organisations and businesses that sponsored my first skydive and, although times are financially difficult for many people we hope we will be successful this year in raising funds for such a good cause.”

To donate visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nickiandmalcskydive.