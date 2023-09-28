A couple who have traded in a town for 27 years have thanked their ‘lovely customers’ as they prepare to shut shop.

John Sanders opened Two Jays Discount Shop in The Burghley Centre in Bourne after moving to the town with his family in the mid-1990s.

His father helped to give the business its quirky title as they shared the same first name.

Loraine and John Sanders outside Two Jays in the Burghley Centre, Bourne

The older John worked right up until the end of his life, shortly before the covid pandemic.

His son and daughter-in-law, Loraine, continued to run the business but have now decided to retire.

The final customers will be served tomorrow (September 29).

In a post on Facebook, Loraine said: “Myself, John and all of our family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for so many brilliant years within the Bourne community.

“We will miss seeing everyone that we have met over the years.”

The post received more than 100 comments of well wishes and support for the couple.