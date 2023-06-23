A family is facing deportation from Australia within six weeks because they are deemed “too old” to stay.

Sheena and Glenn Tunnicliff left Bourne 13 years ago to start a new life in Western Australia with their daughters.

Both secured skilled jobs in Perth with Sheena running her own travel company and Glenn working as a plasterer.

Glenn, Molly, Tamzin and Sheena Tunnicliff face deportation from Australia after living there for 13 years

But luck hasn’t always been on their side and a series of setbacks caused havoc with their applications for extended visas and permanent residency, resulting in them being given two months’ notice to leave the country.

The devastated family have launched a petition calling for the Australian government to change its policy, but are facing a return to the UK by August 4.

Sheena, 50, said: “It will be heart breaking to leave. Our children haven’t any friends in the UK and they don’t class it as home any more.

“We’ve made a life for ourselves in Australia – we’ve purchased a home, made many new friends and have a great social network. I’m not even sure where we would live.”

The family initially travelled to Australia on a temporary sponsored visa through Sheena’s role as a travel agency manager. This type of visa requires someone to stay with their sponsor company for two years before they are granted permanent residency.

Unfortunately Sheena was forced to leave her company after 10 months due to workplace bullying. She found another sponsor and her two-year commitment started again, but that company closed after a year.

She said: “At the same time my job skill was taken off the immigration list but Glenn found a sponsor under his job as a plasterer. Our two years started again but his company folded after 10 months as well. It has just been one thing after another.

“Despite investing over $80,000 (£42,000) in visas and advice from visa agents, we have never managed to secure permanent residency due to constant visa changes and an age limit of 45, and now we’re running out of options.”

The couple can apply for their daughter Tamzin to stay in the country under a skilled worker visa because of her job as a nurse, but she doesn't want to stay there without her family. Her sister Molly is studying Auslan Sign Language at college with a view to working as a sign language interpreter, but is also facing deportation.

Sheena has launched a petition calling for the Australian minister of immigration, citizenship and multicultural affairs, Andrew Giles, to review government policies. She has also contacted the Prime Minister of Western Australia and appeared on Channel Nine News to highlight the family’s plight.

She said: “We risk losing everything because of arbitrary age laws that don’t allow my husband and I to apply for residency because we are 50 and 57 years old.

“We are pleading for the Australian government to make changes to the rules, allowing more people like us to stay for good, even if we are over 45. It's time to offer families like ours a chance to continue what we have started here and contribute to this amazing country.”

Supporters can sign the petition online at change.org/tunnicliff

Around a dozen other families have launched similar petitions on the site in relation to Australia’s visa policies.