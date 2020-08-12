Peterborough couple with Stamford links who lost their jobs and spent lockdown shielding vulnerable baby launch new culinary business Fig & Fox Company
Published: 06:00, 12 August 2020
A couple who lost their jobs over lockdown and have been shielding with a vulnerable baby have now launched their own culinary business.
Laura Lee, 27, and James Margetts, 32, are hoping the Fig & Fox Company will prove a hit with top quality food boxes and meal kits delivered to people’s homes.
Laura worked as the catering manager at Burghley House in Stamford until she moved to a company in St Ives, which sadly let her go.
