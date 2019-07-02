Home   News   Article

GCSE dance course at Welland School of Dance in Stamford open to pupils at schools in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings areas.

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 02 July 2019

A GCSE dance course that filled up in 24 hours last year is ready to enrol new students.

The course was launched in September by Stamford-based Welland School of Dance as a result of demand from families. The initial 30-place, two-year course was booked up straight away. Now a second course is set to start this September.

Jessica Westwood, who has nearly completed her first year, said: “I enjoy GCSE dance as it gives me an opportunity I don’t get in school. It is great as I get to learn even more things that I don’t in normal lessons and I can gain a GCSE in something I want to pursue a career in.”

Marianne Vié, Jessica Westwood and Neve McDonnell (13283257)
Marianne Vié, Jessica Westwood and Neve McDonnell (13283257)

Fellow student Paige Briggs added: “It's a great place to make friendships stronger and to have a GCSE in something I will always love."

Welland School of Dancing principal Maggie Purr said that the course is open to Year 9 to Year 11s and previous experience of dance is not necessary, although dedication is necessary because they will have to study in the evenings.

Email gcse@wellandschoolofdancing.co.uk or call 07921 213024.

Welland School of Dance (13280967)
Welland School of Dance (13280967)
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE