A GCSE dance course that filled up in 24 hours last year is ready to enrol new students.

The course was launched in September by Stamford-based Welland School of Dance as a result of demand from families. The initial 30-place, two-year course was booked up straight away. Now a second course is set to start this September.

Jessica Westwood, who has nearly completed her first year, said: “I enjoy GCSE dance as it gives me an opportunity I don’t get in school. It is great as I get to learn even more things that I don’t in normal lessons and I can gain a GCSE in something I want to pursue a career in.”

Fellow student Paige Briggs added: “It's a great place to make friendships stronger and to have a GCSE in something I will always love."

Welland School of Dancing principal Maggie Purr said that the course is open to Year 9 to Year 11s and previous experience of dance is not necessary, although dedication is necessary because they will have to study in the evenings.

Email gcse@wellandschoolofdancing.co.uk or call 07921 213024.