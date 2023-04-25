Plans to turn a walkway into a private courtyard have been approved.

Stamford Hotel in St Mary’s Street is undergoing a big redevelopment to turn the building from shops to a house and flats.

The grade II* listed ‘hotel’ has been used for retail since 1983. It was built in 1810 as a political headquarters for local Whigs, while Tories met at The George Hotel in High Street St Martin’s.

St Mary's Street, Stamford

Conditional permission has now been granted for private courtyard areas to be created within Stamford Walk, directly behind the former Stamford Hotel.

This would involve the blocking up of an existing opening from Cheyne Lane into Stamford Walk, which isn’t a registered right of way.

The courtyard would be designed with Stamford stone walling and white oak timber access gates.