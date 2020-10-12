The number of diagnosed cases of coronavirus has risen by 34 in the past 24 hours in South Kesteven and Rutland.

In the South Kesteven area, which includes Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and Grantham, 735 cases had been diagnosed with a test by 4pm on Friday, and 780 cases by 4pm on Sunday (October 11). This rose to 799 by 4pm today (Monday, October 12).

The number of cases has nearly doubled in South Kesteven since the end of July, when it was 412. However, significantly more tests for the virus are now being carried out.