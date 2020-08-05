Home   News   Article

Coronavirus cases rise in South Kesteven but no new cases detected in Rutland

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 12:45, 05 August 2020
 | Updated: 12:47, 05 August 2020

Coronavirus cases confirmed by tests have risen in South Kesteven while Rutland's have remained the same.

Figures from Public Health England show that South Kesteven - which includes Stamford, Bourne and Grantham - has seen an increase in eight cases since Thursday last week (July 30), up from 412 cases to 420.

In Rutland the number of people who have tested positive since the start of the year remains at 100.

