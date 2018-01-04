Cracker of a campaign by Evergreen Care Trust raises £12,000

Have your say

A Christmas Cracker prize draw run by the Evergreen Care Trust throughout December raised more than £12,000.

The advent calendar-style draw had high value prizes for each day of the month, most of which were donated by Stamford-based businesses.

A total of 2,000 tickets were sold, with prizes including an overnight stay at The Crown Hotel, family gym membership at Stamford Endowed School worth £720, meals and a pamper experience at New College Stamford, as well as goody bags and vouchers.

The top prize was a week’s holiday in Larnaca, Cyprus, with Palm Beach Hotel and Bungalows, worth £870.

In total, the prizes were worth more than £5,000.

The winning tickets were drawn live on Facebook each evening.

Evergreen Care Trust volunteer and marketing co-ordinator Rosie Maclennan said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Stamford Christmas Cracker has proved to be such a great success. It outshone all our expectations.

“Without doubt this campaign has not only proved to be a huge success, it is now engraved on our calendar for the coming year — and many more years to come.”

Rosie added: “There was a real buzz around the campaign, both within Evergreen Care Trust itself and within the community. The campaign achieved its aim of giving gifts to elderly people in our care.

“Over 200 gift bags were distributed to Evergreen members in Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping, along with hand-decorated Christmas cards.

“Stamford’s Christmas Cracker will now become our largest annual fundraiser.

“This hasn’t just been about supporting Evergreen, it’s about growing Evergreen and providing our local communities with superb, excellent packages of care for older and vulnerable people.”