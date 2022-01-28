Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Anger over replacement of cobbles in Stamford's Red Lion Square

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 28 January 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Plans to lay new cobbles in Stamford have left councillors feeling angry as their views were ignored.

Members of a Lincolnshire County Council highways committee had previously looked at five options for Red Lion Square, including laying tarmac, and re-laying existing York stone setts.

In October, it passed a decision to swap the current 10cm thick stones for ones which are 15cm thick. New foundations will also be laid.

Politics Stamford Traffic and Travel Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE