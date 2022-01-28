Anger over replacement of cobbles in Stamford's Red Lion Square
Published: 06:00, 28 January 2022
Plans to lay new cobbles in Stamford have left councillors feeling angry as their views were ignored.
Members of a Lincolnshire County Council highways committee had previously looked at five options for Red Lion Square, including laying tarmac, and re-laying existing York stone setts.
In October, it passed a decision to swap the current 10cm thick stones for ones which are 15cm thick. New foundations will also be laid.