Craft beer pub opens in Stamford

A new hostelry specialising in craft ales opened its doors at the weekend.

The Copper Room in St Mary’s Hill, Stamford has taken over the premises previously occupied by The Single Cask.

The new enterpise is the brainchild of Liam Kavanagh and Rob Saville, who wanted to provide Stamford with a warm and friendly venue that offers something just a little bit different, with the emphasis on fine quality.

Between them both men have more than 30 years experience in the hospitality industry, with Liam having worked for the Craft Beer Company in London.

Rob said: “Initially we want to particularly push new and relatively unknown craft beers to give people the chance to try something that is different to anything they can get elsewhere in town.”

The Copper Room offers six keg lines - cask beer served direct from the barrel - and a good choice of bottled beers from around the country, plus a large selection of Belgian Trappist beers and other world ales.

And, in addition to beers, there will be a range of batch spirits and fine wines, as well as light bites, such as ploughman’s, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs and cheeses.

As an added incentive to try out the ales, craft beer enthusiasts will be able to enjoy 10 per cent off any craft beer between 5pm and 9pm every Tuesday evening.

Rob added: “Two Chimps from Oakham are supplying our coffee beans and our wines are supplied by Amps Fine Wines of Oundle. We are hoping to organise a couple of wine tasting nights in the near future.”

The Copper Room will be open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30am to 11.30pm.

