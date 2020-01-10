A craft club at Oddfellows Hall in Market Deeping raised more than £3,000 for a youth club in Deeping last year.

The group decided to support the youth club last year after its funding was cut.

The craft club runs a session on the second Wednesday of every month led by Janice Bedford and her husband Barry.

Oddfellows Hall craft club, credit David Pearson

Janice, a former school teacher, has been running the club for more than a year to provide an opportunity for people who feel lonely to get together and socialise.

Barry said: "We usually have older ladies who have lost their husband and need a place to come and meet with others."

Those interested in joining the craft club should contact Janice or Barry on 01778 560059.

