Three craftsmen have helped an archaeologist discover hidden treasures dating back to the medieval period whilst working on a 15th Century country house.

Collyweston-based firm Messenger Construction is nearing the half-way mark on a two-year project to complete the restoration of the roofs, chimneys and dormer windows at the National Trust’s Oxburgh Hall in Norfolk.

When beginning work at the moated manor house, the employees did not expect to be responsible for discovering two major historical artefacts.