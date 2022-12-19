Home   News   Article

Firefighters called to car park outside Lidl and Poundstretcher off Ryhall Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:01, 19 December 2022
 | Updated: 17:02, 19 December 2022

Police officers and firefighters were called to a crash at a retail park.

The accident happened at 3.50pm at the Markham Retail Park off Ryhall Road, Stamford, and involved a silver Peugeot.

A fire engine attended and was seen parked outside Poundstretcher and Lidl.

Photo: iStock
Lincolnshire Police said initial reports from the scene were that no one has been seriously injured.

The incident has been recorded with them as 270 of December 19.

