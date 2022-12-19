Firefighters called to car park outside Lidl and Poundstretcher off Ryhall Road, Stamford
Published: 17:01, 19 December 2022
| Updated: 17:02, 19 December 2022
Police officers and firefighters were called to a crash at a retail park.
The accident happened at 3.50pm at the Markham Retail Park off Ryhall Road, Stamford, and involved a silver Peugeot.
A fire engine attended and was seen parked outside Poundstretcher and Lidl.
Lincolnshire Police said initial reports from the scene were that no one has been seriously injured.
The incident has been recorded with them as 270 of December 19.