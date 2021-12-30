The A1 has been closed and two people taken to hospital after an accident near Stamford.

At 11.45am today (December 30), Cambridgeshire Police was called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and two pedestrians on the A1 northbound at Carpenters Lodge.

Two men have been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed with more than four miles of queues on the A1 northbound and people are advised to avoid the area if possible.

There is also heavy congestion on the A47 near Wansford due to traffic being diverted.

Travel time is about 25 minutes with vehicles travelling at an average speed of 10 mph.