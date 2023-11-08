A main road is blocked and traffic is building up following a crash.

Drivers on the A1 northbound at Wittering are experiencing long delays, with traffic backed up to Wansford.

The crash, which was reported at about 12.45pm today (Wednesday, November 8), happened at where traffic on the A1 southbound can cross the dual carriageway to Wittering.

The A1 is blocked at Wittering

The AA’s live traffic information suggests people are facing 20-minute delays.

More as we have it.