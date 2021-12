More news, no ads

A road is partially blocked after a crash this afternoon (December 3).

Drivers are facing delays on the A15 between Baston and Bourne as well as on A151 Cherry Holt Road.

The road is partially blocked on the A15 South Road in both directions near the A151 roundabout.

Road closed stock picture

The crash is also causing delays to the Delaine Buses 101 service.