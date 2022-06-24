Long delays have been reported on the A1 near Stamford after a crash this afternoon (Friday, June 24).

The outside lane of the northbound carriageway was closed between the Burghley House turn-off and the A43 Kettering Road (Wothorpe/Easton On The Hill turn-off.

The accident was reported at just after 2.30pm.

Police closed one lane of the A1 northbound after an accident earlier on Friday afternoon

The AA reported delays of up to 27 minutes, with an average speed of 10mph. Queues have also formed southbound towards Wittering.

National Highways said the accident was expected to clear between 5pm and 5.15pm with a return to normal traffic conditions an hour later.