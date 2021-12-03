More news, no ads

Drivers are facing long queues on two major roads into a town this evening (Friday, December 3).

Traffic is queueing on the the A6121 Stamford Road eastbound between Toft and Bourne.

It is also queueing on the A15 northbound between Baston and Bourne.

There are delays on two approaches to Bourne. Image: The AA /Google (53503523)

The AA live traffic information says there was an accident on the A15 near McDonald's in Bourne.

Traffic is moving at about 5mph with delays of about 15 minutes