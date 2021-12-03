Delays on the A6121 and A15 near Bourne
Published: 18:00, 03 December 2021
| Updated: 18:27, 03 December 2021
Drivers are facing long queues on two major roads into a town this evening (Friday, December 3).
Traffic is queueing on the the A6121 Stamford Road eastbound between Toft and Bourne.
It is also queueing on the A15 northbound between Baston and Bourne.
The AA live traffic information says there was an accident on the A15 near McDonald's in Bourne.
Traffic is moving at about 5mph with delays of about 15 minutes