Road closed after crash on Priory Road in Stamford
Published: 15:21, 07 December 2022
| Updated: 16:17, 07 December 2022
A crash has closed a road near Stamford town centre on Wednesday afternoon.
Priory Road was closed both ways between St Leonard's Street and Uffington Road (A1175) after the crash which involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Skoda Octavia.
Police were called to the scene at around 2.15pm.
Police said no-one was injured in the collision.
The AA is reporting slow traffic on Uffington Road and East Street near to the scene of the incident.
"The collision is causing delays and motorists should avoid the area if possible," said a police spokesman.