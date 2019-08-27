A police chase through Stamford ended with a man crashing a BMW into a wall then climbing onto the railway tracks.

The black 2018-plate car was involved in a minor crash in Broad Street in the early hours of Sunday (August 25) and its licence plate was broadcast to all police in the area.

It was picked up by a police car and followed, but failed to stop when requested.

A man ran from the crashed BMW and climbed onto the railway tracks below (15803407)

The BMW then almost crashed into a police vehicle in St Mary's Hill.

A t least one passenger jumped out near Pizza Express but the driver continued to Water Street. He took the bend fast, hit a wall near Welland Mews and came to a stop.

The driver, who was black, large-built and wearing a black top and jeans, ran away and climbed over fencing on the railway bridge.

Anyone with information should call Stamford police on 101.

