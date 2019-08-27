Car crashed into wall in Water Street after police chase through Stamford
A police chase through Stamford ended with a man crashing a BMW into a wall then climbing onto the railway tracks.
The black 2018-plate car was involved in a minor crash in Broad Street in the early hours of Sunday (August 25) and its licence plate was broadcast to all police in the area.
It was picked up by a police car and followed, but failed to stop when requested.
The BMW then almost crashed into a police vehicle in St Mary's Hill.
A t least one passenger jumped out near Pizza Express but the driver continued to Water Street. He took the bend fast, hit a wall near Welland Mews and came to a stop.
The driver, who was black, large-built and wearing a black top and jeans, ran away and climbed over fencing on the railway bridge.
Anyone with information should call Stamford police on 101.