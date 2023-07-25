Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Crash in McDonald’s drive thru in Ryhall Road, Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 25 July 2023

A car crashed at a McDonald’s and blocked the fast food restaurant’s drive thru.

People in Stamford wanting a Big Mac or Happy Meal without having to leave the comfort of their car were forced to rethink their plans on Sunday afternoon (July 23).

A customer at the McDonald’s branch in Ryhall Road had mounted the kerb and crashed their car into the drive thru and pedestrian crossing signs.

A car crashed in the McDonald's drive thru
A car crashed in the McDonald's drive thru

While staff dealt with the incident, cones blocked the entrance to the drive thru.

A spokesperson for the fast food chain said there were ‘no injuries and the restaurant is unaffected’.

Accidents Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE