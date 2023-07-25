A car crashed at a McDonald’s and blocked the fast food restaurant’s drive thru.

People in Stamford wanting a Big Mac or Happy Meal without having to leave the comfort of their car were forced to rethink their plans on Sunday afternoon (July 23).

A customer at the McDonald’s branch in Ryhall Road had mounted the kerb and crashed their car into the drive thru and pedestrian crossing signs.

A car crashed in the McDonald's drive thru

While staff dealt with the incident, cones blocked the entrance to the drive thru.

A spokesperson for the fast food chain said there were ‘no injuries and the restaurant is unaffected’.