Crash in McDonald’s drive thru in Ryhall Road, Stamford
Published: 17:00, 25 July 2023
A car crashed at a McDonald’s and blocked the fast food restaurant’s drive thru.
People in Stamford wanting a Big Mac or Happy Meal without having to leave the comfort of their car were forced to rethink their plans on Sunday afternoon (July 23).
A customer at the McDonald’s branch in Ryhall Road had mounted the kerb and crashed their car into the drive thru and pedestrian crossing signs.
While staff dealt with the incident, cones blocked the entrance to the drive thru.
A spokesperson for the fast food chain said there were ‘no injuries and the restaurant is unaffected’.