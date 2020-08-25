Two cars crashed close to the London Inn and Ask restaurant in Stamford
Published: 15:49, 25 August 2020
| Updated: 16:10, 25 August 2020
A crash has brought part of Stamford town centre to a standstill this afternoon (Tuesday, August 25).
Two cars are believed to be involved in the accident at about 3.10pm close to the London Inn pub.
An eyewitness described hearing a 'massive bang' as the cars collided.
