Crash in Casterton Road, Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 11:29, 10 March 2022
 | Updated: 11:50, 10 March 2022

Police officers and paramedics have attended a crash in Stamford.

At about 8am this morning (March 10), the emergency services received reports of a two-car crash, involving a black Mini and a blue Peugeot, in Casterton Road, Stamford.

The Ambulance Service is at the scene, however it has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

A crash in Casterton Road, Stamford this morning (March 10)
The road is currently closed.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 64.

