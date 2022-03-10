Crash in Casterton Road, Stamford
Published: 11:29, 10 March 2022
| Updated: 11:50, 10 March 2022
Police officers and paramedics have attended a crash in Stamford.
At about 8am this morning (March 10), the emergency services received reports of a two-car crash, involving a black Mini and a blue Peugeot, in Casterton Road, Stamford.
The Ambulance Service is at the scene, however it has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.
The road is currently closed.
Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 64.