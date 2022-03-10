More news, no ads

Police officers and paramedics have attended a crash in Stamford.

At about 8am this morning (March 10), the emergency services received reports of a two-car crash, involving a black Mini and a blue Peugeot, in Casterton Road, Stamford.

The Ambulance Service is at the scene, however it has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

A crash in Casterton Road, Stamford this morning (March 10)

The road is currently closed.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 64.