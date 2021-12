More news, no ads

Drivers are facing delays after a crash on the A1.

One lane is closed on the A1 Southbound from B1174 Grantham South to the B6403 Woolsthorpe turn off.

There are three miles of queues with delays to drivers travelling between Grantham and Stamford.

A police accident sign

The crash, which happened near Colsterworth, involved a lorry.

Vehicles are travelling at an average speed of 10mph.