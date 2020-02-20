Home   News   Article

Crash reported at Witham on the Hill crossroads on A6121 between Bourne and Stamford

By Steve Creswell
Published: 10:57, 20 February 2020
 | Updated: 11:03, 20 February 2020

Police are at the scene of a multiple vehicle collision at the notorious Witham on the Hill crossroads.

A campaigner to make the junction safer told the Mercury this morning (Thursday, February 20) that he had seen three damaged cars at the scene on the A6121 between Stamford and Bourne.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

The crossroads on the A6121 near Witham on the Hill. Photo: Google Maps (29692444)
Gene Plews said he and others had been urging the county council to improve safety at the crossroads since last summer.

"It's about time something was done about it," he said.

The Mercury has approached Lincolnshire Police for more information on the collision.

