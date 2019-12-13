Rutland and Stamford Etsy team will be hosting the second Etsy Made Local Christmas Fair at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, December 14.

This event will showcase of some of the best of Rutland and Stamford’s Etsy creative community and it is the ideal opportunity to conquer Christmas shopping and connect with the makers and designers behind the perfect gifts.

The aim of this event is to encourage people to look locally for this year’s Christmas decorations and gifts.

Etsy Christmas Fair at Stamford Arts Centre last year

The carefully curated market will feature unique, high quality items to get you Christmas ready. No matter who you are looking to buy for and whatever you are looking to find, you are sure to discover something suitable from the stylish, contemporary items ofhomeware, jewellery, art, babywear and more on display.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm and admission is free. Stamford Arts Centre has disabled access and facilities for wheelchair users. The café will be open for hot and cold drinks and light refreshments throughout the day.

Join www.facebook.com/groups/stamfordrutlandetsy to find out more about the group or visit www.facebook.com/events/stamford-arts-centre/etsy-made-local-stamford-christmas-fair/393569451326373 for further details and updates about the fair.