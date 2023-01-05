Home   News   Article

Crews attend house fire in Northumberland Avenue, Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 09:22, 05 January 2023
 | Updated: 09:23, 05 January 2023

Firefighters attended a house fire at a town property.

An emergency call was made at 7.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 4) alerting firefighters to the blaze in Northumberland Avenue, Stamford.

Both crews from Stamford attended and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

A fire engine
Fire damage was caused to a bed and mattress in the bedroom of the house, and smoke damage to the rest of the room.

It was caused accidentally.

