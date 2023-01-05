Firefighters attended a house fire at a town property.

An emergency call was made at 7.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 4) alerting firefighters to the blaze in Northumberland Avenue, Stamford.

Both crews from Stamford attended and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Fire damage was caused to a bed and mattress in the bedroom of the house, and smoke damage to the rest of the room.

It was caused accidentally.