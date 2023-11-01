Seven crews have been called to a fire in a village.

A 999 call was made in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, November 1) about commercial premises in Main Road, Tallington.

At 4am Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue reported there were seven crews tackling the blaze.

The fire affected a business in Tallington

The area of the fire at Tallington

The A1175 Stamford Road was closed at Tallington in both directions from Mill Lane to Barholm Road.

Rail services on the East Coast Mainline through Tallington are unaffected.

More on this as we have it.