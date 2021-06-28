When firefighters from Stamford Fire Station needed to practice pumping from an open body of water, Burghley House came to their rescue.

It meant the crews took part in a rather scenic summer training session against the backdrop of Burghley, where they pumped water from the lake using the town's two fire engines.

It marked a final part of the specialist training for two of the service's latest recruits, but Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is still on the lookout for more on-call firefighters.

Firefighters from Stamford used Burghley Park for training. Photo: Stamford Fire Station

To apply people must be over 18 and live or work within five minutes of a fire station.

For more details visit the website www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/firefighter-recruitment/apply-call-firefighter