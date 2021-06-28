Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford firefighters take part in training at Burghley Park

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 28 June 2021

When firefighters from Stamford Fire Station needed to practice pumping from an open body of water, Burghley House came to their rescue.

It meant the crews took part in a rather scenic summer training session against the backdrop of Burghley, where they pumped water from the lake using the town's two fire engines.

It marked a final part of the specialist training for two of the service's latest recruits, but Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is still on the lookout for more on-call firefighters.

Firefighters from Stamford used Burghley Park for training. Photo: Stamford Fire Station
Firefighters from Stamford used Burghley Park for training. Photo: Stamford Fire Station

To apply people must be over 18 and live or work within five minutes of a fire station.

For more details visit the website www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/firefighter-recruitment/apply-call-firefighter

Fire Jobs News Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE