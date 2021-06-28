Stamford firefighters take part in training at Burghley Park
Published: 08:00, 28 June 2021
When firefighters from Stamford Fire Station needed to practice pumping from an open body of water, Burghley House came to their rescue.
It meant the crews took part in a rather scenic summer training session against the backdrop of Burghley, where they pumped water from the lake using the town's two fire engines.
It marked a final part of the specialist training for two of the service's latest recruits, but Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is still on the lookout for more on-call firefighters.
To apply people must be over 18 and live or work within five minutes of a fire station.
For more details visit the website www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/firefighter-recruitment/apply-call-firefighter