A cricket club pavilion has taken such a battering from the weather - and cricket balls - that it urgently needs a new roof.

The building in Nassington village frequently lets in water meaning club volunteers are unable to proceed with planned upgrades inside.

It was originally used as a scout hut in nearby Yaxley until it was bought by Nassington Cricket Club and converted into a pavilion in 1982.

Bill Taylor and Jennie Haynes point out the water damage at Nassington Cricket Club pavilion

Club manager Bill Taylor and welfare officer Jennie Haynes told the Mercury they had received quotes of between £26,000 and £36,000 for a new aluminium roof.

They said years of bad weather and a particularly wet winter this year had taken their toll, not to mention the cricket balls that bombard the building during matches.

“We can’t really ban people from hitting sixes, although I suppose we could ask them to hit the ball away from the pavilion!” joked Jennie.

Bill added: “We’re fighting a losing battle at the moment because of the roof. It’s got gradually worse over the years but now it really needs to be fixed.

“We’d like to do up the changing rooms, kitchen and showers but there’s no point until the roof is done because the water just comes in and ruins everything.”

Bill Taylor and Jennie Haynes outside the pavilion at Nassington Cricket Club. Visible are the roof patches and on the far right a hole made by a cricket ball!

Jennie said that visiting teams had often remarked on the quality of the facilities with some describing the changing rooms as “disgusting”.

But she stressed the club was going from strength to strength in terms of numbers, with a host of men’s, children’s and now women’s teams attracting new players.

Bill, who started playing at the club in 1978, added: “It’s all positive on the playing side, it’s just the building that lets us down.”

Jennie has started a fundraising page on the Just Giving website that has so far raised more than £1,200 towards the cost of patching up the roof ahead of the cricket season.

She also has a string of events planned to help raise enough for a completely new roof.

Damage caused by the rain and damp at Nassington Cricket Club pavilion

She and Bill said the club would love to hear from any builders or suppliers who could help out, or offer work in return for advertising space on the boards around the pitch.

“I’ve climbed up on the roof myself and patched up a few of the holes but I’m getting a bit long in the tooth for that now!” said Bill, who is also the club’s groundsman.

To help the club raise money for the roof visit the Just Giving website here

Click here to read more of the latest news

Read more Human Interest