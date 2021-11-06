More news, no ads

The latest results are in from Stamford and District Cribbage League.

Empingham Cricket Club have maintained their lead, but are being challenged by a strong result from the Jolly Brewer B.

The results following games on Thursday, November 4 are:

The Stamford and District Cribbage League

Empingham Cricket Club: 8 points, 56 legs, 5 matches

The Jolly Brewer B: 6 points, 54 legs, 5 matches

Ketton Sports & CC: 5 points, 54 legs, 5 matches

The Bull: 5 points, 50 legs, 5 matches

The Bell: 5 points, 48 legs, 5 matches

The Blue Bell: 4 points, 39 legs, 4 matches

The Jolly Brewer A: 3 points, 38 legs, 4 matches

The Hurdler: 2 points, 41 legs, 5 matches