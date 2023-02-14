Crime-fighting CCTV images should be clearer through a planned digital upgrade.

Using a £284,000 slice of the government's 'levelling up' funding, cameras mounted on poles in Stamford, Grantham, Bourne and the Deepings are set to be replaced with better technology.

New mobile cameras could also be brought in to cover areas where cover is needed occasionally.

Inside the South Kesteven CCTV centre

Coun Annie Mason, South Kesteven District Council's cabinet member for people and safer communities, said there is a need to move from analogue equipment to digital.

“This will assist with improved and up-to-date CCTV, clearer imaging, better picture or video sharing, and will protect the system when equipment begins to become obsolete, and repairs or replacements cannot be obtained," she said.

“The quality of images is far superior to analogue, and the new functionality could allow us to deploy mobile CCTV in the future.”

CCTV is having a digital upgrade. Photo: iStock

The council is not required by law to provide a CCTV network for crime prevention and public safety.

“Our cameras, give residents peace of mind and help our various partners in law enforcement to reduce crime," said Coun Mason.

"We will continue to work in collaboration with the police and our communities in tackling crime."

Live and recorded images are sent by the council to Lincolnshire Police. Officers assess these and dispatch resources accordingly.

Last year, someone was spotted on CCTV in Stamford driving people around in a folding chair strapped to the roof of his van. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

South Kesteven District Council's CCTV cameras are monitored around the clock

South Kesteven District Council operates more than 70 cameras which are monitored around the clock.

The service has a certificate of compliance under the national code of practice to show it balances the need for cameras in public places with a right to privacy.

The digital upgrade will also bring 30 free public wifi hubs, aligned to CCTV camera locations in Stamford, Grantham, Bourne and Market Deeping.