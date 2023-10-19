Villagers have taken their concerns about speeding to the county’s police and crime commissioner.

Bainton residents have been monitoring vehicles travelling through the village as part of the Speedwatch campaign.

Their data shows half of those who drive through the village break the 30mph speed limit.

Bainton speeding concerns

After complaining that no one is taking any action, they met with Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire, Darryl Preston, members of Bainton Parish Council and MP Shailesh Vara (Con).

Andrew Totten, spokesman for the volunteers, said: “We had a constructive meeting with Mr Preston and we very much hope we can continue these discussions with a view to finding some potential solutions in the near future."

The villagers had already met with their MP earlier this year.

Mr Vara said: “Some of the drivers are well above the speed limits and it is important that they appreciate the need to slow down and drive in a more considerate and responsible way when driving through Bainton and other rural areas.

“I am very pleased that Darryl will take this up with his colleagues at Cambridgeshire Constabulary and we look forward to continuing engagement with him and his colleagues on this important matter.”