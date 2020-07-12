Anti-social behaviour, violence and sexual offences were the most common crimes during lockdown, according to crime figures for May.

The UK Crime Statistics figures for Stamford revealed there were 64 reports of anti-social behaviour and 43 reports of violence and sexual offences.

Meanwhile, with only essential shops open and many people trying to stay at home as much as possible, there were only five reported cases of shoplifting, and five burglaries reported in the town.