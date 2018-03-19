Bomb hoaxes hit Lincolnshire schools

Have your say

Nine Lincolnshire Schools have received fake bomb threats.

Lincolnshire Police said the schools received the threats this morning as part of a nationwide incident.

A spokesperson said: “We take hoaxes extremely seriously as they divert our resources and can cause disruption and alarm to the public.”

No details have been given as to which schools actually received the threats, but more than 400 such hoaxes were made.

Lincolnshire Police also said: “We are not confirming the names or locations of individual schools at this time.”

Emails claim that devices have been planted at individual schools.

A ransom note is said to demand $5,000 and schools are given three hours to send the money.

An unverified image on the internet allegedly claims to show the email sent to schools.

It reportedly said: “The bomb is set to go off in three hours time if you do not send $5,000.”

“If you do not sent the money we will blow up the device.”

“If you try to call the cops we WILL blow up the device on the SPOT. ANY attempt at defusing it your self will cause it to explode.”

Inquiries into the hoaxes have begun both locally and nationally.