BREAKING NEWS TUESDAY 4.05PM Serial shoplifter in court again after arrest in Bourne

A convicted shoplifter released just five weeks into a 26-week jail term has appeared in court charged with a stealing from a shop in Bourne.

Matthew Dye (32), whose last known address was West Parade, Spalding, appeared before Lincoln magistrates this morning accused of stealing five bottles of whiskey worth £150 from Sainsbury’s in Bourne on Sunday.

Dye also faces charges of driving a Honda Civic car, whilst disqualified, along Queen’s Road, Spalding, and failing to stop when asked to by a police officer, with both offences also having taken place on Sunday.

