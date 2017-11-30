Corby Glen man fined for dumping litter near village

Have your say

A Corby Glen man has been fined and left with a bill of £750 for dumping litter on a track to a wooded area outside the village.

Josh Garner, of Penridge, Tanners Lane, was prosecuted by South Kesteven District Council, and found guilty in his absence by magistrates sitting at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £500 costs, plus a £30 victim surcharge.

Garner was found guilty under Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, which makes it an offence to deposit litter without consent of the land owner or without an environmental permit being in force.