First foreign language speaker drive success for Lincolnshire Police

In a first recruitment drive of its type, Lincolnshire Police says a bid to recruit officers who speak a foreign language, as well as English, has attracted 136 applicants,

Launching the initiative last month, Lincolnshire Police was keen for potential recruits who could speak fluent

Polish, Latvian or Lithuanian.

It says the move will help the force improve its service to communities across the county, particularly in Boston and South Holland.

Assistant Chief Officer Andrew White commented: “I’m delighted with the number of applications we have had and thank you to everyone who has taken the time to apply. This shows that our approach has been completely worthwhile and well received.

“We are now sifting through the applications and shortlisting will take place over the next week or so. We are very excited about the prospect of adding these language skills to our ranks, while ensuring that any successful applicants can also reach the incredibly high standards required to become an operational police officer.

“I look forward to personally welcoming successful candidates in the summer and Lincolnshire Police remains truly committed to providing the very best service to all communities within the county.”

Annoucing the recruitment drive, Chief Constable Bill Skelly said last month:

“We are always looking at how we can improve our service to residents and language barriers often prevent us from giving the very best service to residents who speak limited English. We have to be flexible and adjust our workforce to the needs of communities or we are not being efficient in the way we work.

“Having police officers with these particular language skills will be a huge benefit to our investigations and help to ensure vital information is not missed. This will also help us to safeguard the public, support victims of crime, solve more cases and bring offenders to justice – all at a much quicker rate than we currently can.”

“It is essential we bridge these gaps with our communities and we will continue to put the right people with the right skills in positions where they can make a huge difference.”