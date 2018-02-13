Lincolnshire Police in knife crime campaign

Lincolnshire Police has joined a nationwide campaign to tackle knife crime.

The campaign known as Operation Sceptre comes as the Grantham area suffered four knife and gun-related crimes in recent weeks.

In addition, two weeks ago a teenage drug supplier was also sent to a young offenders institution for almost killing a man in a frenzied knife attack in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police reported knife crime has increased by 21% in England and Wales leading to the National Police Chiefs Council creating a targeted week of action starting on 12 February.

During this week forces will conduct weapon sweeps, engage with affected communities and test if retailers will sell knives to young people.

Knife crime in Lincolnshire has risen by 4% – from 196 incidents during the period to June 2016 to 204 incidents in the period to June 2017.

The average increase for other police forces was 26%.

Areas to record fewer knife crimes than Lincolnshire are Surrey, Dyfed-Powys, Cumbria, Durham and Gwent and the City of London. The remaining 36 forces recorded higher figures.

Inspector for Lincoln, Steve Williamson said: “Lincolnshire remains an incredibly safe place to live in or visit and we work hard all-year-round to educate people about the dangers of knives. Thankfully we don’t experience the levels of knife crime that some parts of the country do and we are working hard to keep it that way.

“We are supporting the week by speaking with communities but we won’t rule out further action in the future.

“During this week we will be visiting young people in schools in Boston and please look out for us in Lincoln’s city centre where we will be to answer any questions you have. Part of this campaign is also about raising awareness at transport hubs, so we are looking at working with those including the bus station in Lincoln.

“Raising awareness for us is very much an ongoing thing, but if anyone suspects that someone is carrying a knife please contact us and we will attend straight away to search that person.”

Lincolnshire Police warned that carrying certain knives or bladed articles without good reason or lawful authority is an offence

In an emergency where there is a danger to life that relates to knife crime people are aksed to dial 999. For other concerns relating to knives to dial 101.