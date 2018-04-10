Man exposes himself to women in Empingham Road, Stamford

Police have received three separate reports of a man approaching women and exposing himself to them as they walk along Empingham Road in Stamford.

The first offence happened about 7.30 pm on Tuesday, March 13; the second at about 8.45pm on Monday, March 19; and the third offence reported to us happened about 10.40pm on Thursday, April 5.

But police believe there are other people who have been approached, who have not called police.

They appealed for anyone who thinks they may have seen a man acting suspiciously to contact them.

Sgt Emma Crisp, Neighbourhood Policing for Stamford, said: “We are and will continue to patrol Empingham Road and the streets around. Please speak to one of our officers or call on 101 if you have concerns or are worried by anyone’s behaviour.

“We have not provided a description on this occasion as we would like any witnesses to tell us what they have seen and provide their own accounts.”

If you do know anything about these incidents, contact police by e-mailing: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 519/04 or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 519 of April 4.