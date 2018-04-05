Man threatened police with ‘machete’

A 53-year-old man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting threatening police officers with a machete-like gardening tool during a stand-off at his home following an incident of domestic violence.

Anthony Brothwell, 53, now living at Masterton Road, Stamford, admitted assaulting his partner Sarah Michelson by beating at their home in Edinburgh Crescent, Bourne on March 8, as well as an offence of affray on the same day, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said Brothwell and Ms Michelson had been together for 13 years in a relationship that had been described as ‘up and down’ with occasional violence in the past.

He said that Brothwell told Ms Michelson in February the relationship was over but the two were still living in the same house but sleeping apart, he said.

Mr Clare said that on March 8, Ms Michelson texted Brothwell to say that she had made an appointment with a firm of estate agents with a view to selling the house.

He said Brothwell returned to the house at 6pm and when she went upstairs he followed her and lashed out at her and kicked her, then, as she went down the stairs, he kicked her again on her shoulder and she had to hold onto the bannisters to avoid falling down the stairs.

He said Ms Michelson telephoned the police and, on their advice, barricaded herself into the bedroom.

Mr Clare said when the police arrived Brothwell would not allow them into the house, shouting and arguing with them and getting ‘more and more irate’, saying: “If you come in, you know what’ll happen.”

He said Brothwell went off and when he came back he had what looked like a machete of the type used to cut hedges and waved it towards the officers saying: “You won’t have any legs if you come in.”

Mr Clare said numerous police resources were deployed, including a negotiator and entry was finally gained some time later, by which time Brothwell had escaped out of the back of the house, leaving the weapon behind, and was arrested later when he was in his work lorry.

Mr Clare said that in interview, he admitted he had ‘banged the hedge cutter on the window’ but had said he would not have used it.

Mitigating, Lloyd Edwards said Brothwell was inside the house when he had the weapon and the officers were outside.

“The weapon wasn’t used, it was simply waved about,” he told the magistrates.

The magistrates imposed a prison sentence of four months suspended for a year and ordered Brothwell to pay £200 in costs and charges.